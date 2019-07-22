2 children found in hot car; mom charged with neglect

PALATKA, Fla. - A woman who left two young children in her hot car when she went into Palatka Mall on Thursday was arrested on two counts of child neglect when she came back to her car, according to Palatka police.

According to the arrest report, the children were OK but they had what has been described by first responders as an excessive amount of sweat on their faces.

The arresting officer noted that Frankhiria Taylor’s car was parked in the sun on asphalt. The outside temperature was 91 degrees, according to a temperature reading from a patrol car.

Taylor, 22, of Jacksonville, told officers she had only been inside the City Trends store for a couple of minutes, but officers who reviewed the store surveillance video said she was in the store for 13 minutes with her children left in the parking lot.

According to the arrest report, Taylor told officers she had been shopping in the store for 30 minutes, but then she put her children back in the car because her son was misbehaving in the store.

A store employee and another witness told officers they saw Taylor beating her son in the store before placing her two children into the car and going back inside.

Someone that Taylor knows was allowed to pick up the children while she was taken to jail.

Putnam County jailers told News4Jax on Monday that Taylor remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.

