2 kids shot returning from basketball game, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two juveniles were shot Saturday night while driving home from a basketball tournament in Northwest Jacksonville, according to police.

Three people under 18 were on Avenue B driving home from Ribault High School when gunshots rang out, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Two of the three people inside the car were shot.

The victims saw a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicle on Moncrief Road and flagged it down. The car's driver and a passenger were taken to UF Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released their names or ages.

No vehicle or suspect description was given.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.