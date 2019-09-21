2 men critical after head-on crash in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. - 2 men are in critical condition after a head-on crash late Friday in Palatka.

It happened just before midnight on US-17 at Gordon Wilkinson Road.

Florida Highway patrol says two white Chevrolet Silverados were going northbound in the southbound lanes of US-17.

A third white Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with one of the trucks.

Moments later the second Chevrolet truck that was traveling northbound then also collided with the truck that had been traveling southbound.

Tanner Tilton, 21, of Bostwick and Hunter Weaver, 22, of Palatka were taken to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.

Landon Nearing, 20, of San Mateo also suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.