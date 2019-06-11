2 men expected to plead guilty in Navy veteran's killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men are expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon in the murder of an elderly Navy veteran who died months after he was left for dead with a slit throat in the Maxville area.

Douglas Harris Cercy, 36, and Roy Landis Jones III, 23, are charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in the death of 86-year-old Melvin Clark, Duval County court records show.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson previously notified both men that prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty, citing the “heinous, atrocious, and particularly cruel” nature of the crime.

On April 8, 2017, Cercy, Jones and a third defendant kidnapped Clark, made him withdraw cash from an ATM and drove him to some woods off U.S. 301, where they cut his throat, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Clark died several months later.

The third defendant, 39-year-old Jennifer Schulte, remains in custody at the Duval County jail where awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the case. She faces up to life in prison.

