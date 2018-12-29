Jacksonville police search for whoever shot 2 people Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are trying to figure out who shot two people in the Robinson's Addition neighborhood just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A young man and a teenage boy were found wounded on Benbow Street, according to police.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in the double shooting is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

