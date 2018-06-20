2 robbers hold up Regency bank at gunpoint, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The BBVA Compass bank on Monument Road was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said two robbers covered from head to toe with masks, glasses, gloves and all black clothing came into the Regency area bank just after 11 a.m. and demanded money from the teller.

The robbers were armed with handguns.

The teller handed over cash, and the robbers ran out and jumped into a silver Ford Fusion where a getaway driver was waiting, police said. The car left on Monument but its unclear which direction it went.

One customer was in the bank during the robbery, but no one was injured, police said.

Detectives will release surveillance video from inside the bank once it's available.

Police said this was the 14th bank robbery of the year, and that 12 of those have been cleared by arrests.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.