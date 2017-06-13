74ºF

Daily’s Place concert schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The concert schedule for Daily’s Place in 2017:

Saturday, May 27 Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guests Jon Cleary
Sunday, May 28 Train with O.A.R.
Tuesday, May 30 Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
Saturday, June 10 Tears For Fears
Sunday, June 11 Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups
Saturday, June 24 Rise Against & Deftones
Wednesday, June 28 Diana Ross
Friday, June 30 Dan TDM
Saturday, July 1 Chicago & The Doobie Brothers
Monday, July 10 Incubus with special guests Jimmy Eat World
Thursday, July 13 Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell & Jon Pardi
Thursday, July 20 United We Rock Tour 2017
Saturday, July 22 Meek Mill and Yo Gotti
Wednesday, July 26 Journey
Thursday, July 27 Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
Wednesday, August 2 Straight No Chaser With Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
Thursday, August 3 Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience
Saturday, August 5 Kidz Bop
Saturday, August 19 Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows
Wednesday, August 23 Mary J. Blige
Sunday, August 27 Lifehouse and Switchfoot
Saturday, September 2 Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips
Saturday, September 9 Bryan Adams
Thursday, September 21 Zac Brown Band
Friday, September 22 Young The Giant
Saturday, September 23 Ms. Lauryn Hill, NAS, and Chronixx
Tuesday, October 24 Santana
Wednesday, October 25 Kings of Leon with special guest Dawes
Tuesday, November 7 Jethro Tull By Ian Anderson

