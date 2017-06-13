Daily’s Place concert schedule
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The concert schedule for Daily’s Place in 2017:
|Saturday, May 27
|Tedeschi Trucks Band with special guests Jon Cleary
|Sunday, May 28
|Train with O.A.R.
|Tuesday, May 30
|Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds
|Saturday, June 10
|Tears For Fears
|Sunday, June 11
|Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups
|Saturday, June 24
|Rise Against & Deftones
|Wednesday, June 28
|Diana Ross
|Friday, June 30
|Dan TDM
|Saturday, July 1
|Chicago & The Doobie Brothers
|Monday, July 10
|Incubus with special guests Jimmy Eat World
|Thursday, July 13
|Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell & Jon Pardi
|Thursday, July 20
|United We Rock Tour 2017
|Saturday, July 22
|Meek Mill and Yo Gotti
|Wednesday, July 26
|Journey
|Thursday, July 27
|Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
|Wednesday, August 2
|Straight No Chaser With Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
|Thursday, August 3
|Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience
|Saturday, August 5
|Kidz Bop
|Saturday, August 19
|Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows
|Wednesday, August 23
|Mary J. Blige
|Sunday, August 27
|Lifehouse and Switchfoot
|Saturday, September 2
|Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips
|Saturday, September 9
|Bryan Adams
|Thursday, September 21
|Zac Brown Band
|Friday, September 22
|Young The Giant
|Saturday, September 23
|Ms. Lauryn Hill, NAS, and Chronixx
|Tuesday, October 24
|Santana
|Wednesday, October 25
|Kings of Leon with special guest Dawes
|Tuesday, November 7
|Jethro Tull By Ian Anderson
WJXT