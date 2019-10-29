Moe’s Southwest Grill opens new restaurant in the Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Welcome to Moe's, Mandarin!
Moe's Southwest Mexican Grill opened a new location in Mandarin Tuesday morning.
The popular restaurant opened on San Jose Boulevard. The first 50 people in line got free burritos for a year! There were about 15 people in line before 7 a.m.
To celebrate the grand opening, kids will eat free all day and can also have their faces painted.
The restaurant will host a local fundraiser for Mandarin Oaks Elementary School on Wednesday, along with special pricing all week.
