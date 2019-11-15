Charges upgraded for Jacksonville man accused of stabbing firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of stabbing two Jacksonville firefighters while riding in the back of an ambulance last month is now facing attempted murder charges, according to court records.

Tony Harris, who was originally charged with aggravated assault, is facing the upgraded charges after he allegedly grabbed a box cutter from one of the firemen and stabbed both of them before being subdued.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue interim Chief Keith Powers said Capt. Latorrence Norris, could have died during the incident if they had not been close to the hospital and a UF Health Jacksonville security guard had not transported Norris to the emergency room on a golf cart.

The second firefighter, Engineer Vinnie Harper, suffered a deep cut to his thigh.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

The state attorney’s office wants the judge to classify Harris as a habitual offender, which would mean enhanced punishment upon conviction. He’s been to prison four times.

He also faces one charge of resisting an officer without violence.

Harris, 38, remains in jail on a $1 million bond.