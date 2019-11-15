Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M The Tour coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is coming to Jacksonville!

The star added 50 new dates across North America.

Her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, is coming to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on May 28, 2020.

A special Siwanatorz pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. local time.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available.

These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more. General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time.

Tickets will be available at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena box office and at JoJoDreamTour.com.