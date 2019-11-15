Nike released a shoe for ‘everyday heroes’ like doctors, nurses and home health aides
Nike is unveiling a new shoe, designed especially for doctors, nurses, and medical workers.
They are called the Nike Air-Zoom-Pulse. The company says it created the shoe with ‘everyday heroes’ in mind, many who work long hours on their feet.
Nike says the slip-on is an athletic version of a clog, with special cushioning and traction to secure workers’ feet in all types of hospital conditions.
The “Air Zoom Pulse” will reportedly hit the shelves in early December.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.