Nike released a shoe for ‘everyday heroes’ like doctors, nurses and home health aides

Nike is unveiling a new shoe, designed especially for doctors, nurses, and medical workers.

They are called the Nike Air-Zoom-Pulse. The company says it created the shoe with ‘everyday heroes’ in mind, many who work long hours on their feet.

Nike says the slip-on is an athletic version of a clog, with special cushioning and traction to secure workers’ feet in all types of hospital conditions.

The “Air Zoom Pulse” will reportedly hit the shelves in early December.