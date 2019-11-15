Spouse accused of burglarizing Jacksonville officer’s home served divorce papers, gets bond reduced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Marine Corps recruiter and husband of a Jacksonville police officer, who was arrested in connection with a break-in at the couple’s home, was granted a bond reduction from $600,000 to $60,000 on criminal conspiracy charges, News4Jax learned Friday.

Bruno Bego has also been served with divorce papers from his wife, Officer Jourdin Bego.

Bruno Bego was charged with criminal solicitation, burglary and car theft. According to the arrest warrant, Bruno Bego arranged to have his wife’s police cruiser stolen, with three guns in it, because he thought she had cheated on him.

Four other people are charged in the case. Bruno ego was told if he posts bond, he has to surrender his passport and can’t leave Jacksonville except to report to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, if ordered. He can’t possess any weapons except at the military base.

Bruno Bego has a court hearing scheduled for next week.

In the divorce petition filed Nov. 5, Jourdin Bego cited a marriage that is irretrievably broken. The couple have two children.