St. Augustine man arrested, accused of trying to support ISIS

ROANOKE, Va. – A St. Augustine man has been arrested in Virginia and accused of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Records show Romeo Langhorne, 30, has addresses in Rocky Mount, Virginia and St. Augustine. As of Saturday, he was being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where he was booked Nov. 15.

According to the complaint, Langhorne has been directing an undercover FBI agent since February in the production of a video intended to provide instructions on how to acquire materials and create an explosive.

Langhorne first got the attention of law enforcement in 2014, the affidavit says, when he posted on Facebook images in support of ISIS. It says Langhorne has a number of accounts on social media platforms, and that he used those accounts to advertise his support of the terror group.

Langhorne and the FBI agent engaged in multiple conversations, which were detailed in the affidavit. Those conversations, the complaint states, continued until Nov. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.