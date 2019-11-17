15 kilos of cocaine wash up on Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said 15 kilos of cocaine washed up on the beach on Surfview Drive in the Hammock area of Palm Coast Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the drugs Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call about an abandoned duffel bag. When deputies arrived they found the bag that was covered in barnacles and seaweed. Authorities say there were 15 individually wrapped packages. The bag also contained a large amount of sand and shells. The Sheriff’s Office says the bag appeared to have been in the ocean for some time.

“I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

The Sheriff’s Office also provided body camera footage. The 9-minute video shows deputies going through the duffel bag and laying out the packages.

If you come across a suspicious package, call law enforcement immediately. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.