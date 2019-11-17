St. Marys couple killed in Alachua County head-on crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A husband and wife from St. Marys were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night in Alachua County, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of State Road 24 near Northeast 69th Way about 11:40 p.m. when it collided head-on with a Toyota Rav4 traveling eastbound.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota -- Christopher Hesling, 30, of St. Marys, Georgia -- and one of the passengers -- Brittany Hesling, 31, of St. Marys -- died. The Highway Patrol report shows Brittany Hesling was not wearing a seat belt.

The couple’s two children were also in the vehicle. The Highway Patrol report shows the other two passengers -- a 4-year-old boy and a 6-month-old girl, both from St. Marys -- were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Troopers said the boy suffered critical injuries and the girl suffered minor injuries. Family members on social media and neighbors said the boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

An unidentified who saw the crash happen and went to aid the family said the little boy didn’t have any obvious physical signs of trauma, but could not respond to verbal cues at the scene.

The man said he heard a faint cry from inside the family’s car and at first thought it was a cat.

He said when he realized it was a baby he broke the windows and got the little girl and her brother out.

The man and his wife held the two children until paramedics got there.

An online wedding announcement says Christopher, who went to Georgia Southern University and the University of Tennessee, and Brittany, who attended Armstrong Atlantic State University, married in 2012. The pair most recently lived in a neighborhood near downtown St. Marys with their two children.

A neighbor told News4Jax on Sunday that she worked with Christopher at MWR on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay. She said she used to see the little boy playing in the yard, and described them as a sweet, loving family.

“They were just a couple doors down from us he had worked with me, with MWR on the base and that’s how I knew him and he came in and had taken over the job there as the one who did all of our marketing for MWR and all of our events and activities and all of that," said Alice Hurley. "And I would see him walking down the street with his little son.”

According to the Highway Patrol, the driver of the Hyundai also died. The driver was not immediately identified, as troopers said the vehicle was damaged in a fire after the collision.