Man dies in southwest Jacksonville crash

JSO and JFRD respond to single car crash on Argyle Forest Blvd

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

One man died in a single car crash on Argyle Forest Blvd Sunday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chimney Lakes area in reference to a crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard near the intersection of Shindler Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

There they found a single car had crashed.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue also responded and pronounced one man dead at the scene.

Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the details of the crash.

