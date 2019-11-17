Man dies in southwest Jacksonville crash
JSO and JFRD respond to single car crash on Argyle Forest Blvd
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chimney Lakes area in reference to a crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard near the intersection of Shindler Drive just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
There they found a single car had crashed.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue also responded and pronounced one man dead at the scene.
Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the details of the crash.
