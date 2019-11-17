PHOTOS: The ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is in Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An inflatable theme park deemed the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” is in Jacksonville!

The 10,000 square feet of bouncing fun is for all ages and is in Jacksonville on Nov. 17, 22, 23 and 24.

In addition to the largest bounce house, there is a 900+ foot-long obstacle course named the Giant and a space-theme wonderland called airSpace, ball pits, climbing towers, confetti blasts, a live DJ, dancing, competitions and more!

The Big Bounce America is the official Guinness World Record holder for "World's Biggest Bounce House."

There is also an “Adults Only Session” where no kids are allowed!

Tickets start at $16 for a three-hour pass to the event. The world’s biggest bounce house is a timed session but the other attractions offer unlimited access.

Click here to buy tickets.