Man found dead of gunshot in SUV in Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police believe was shot once in the abdomen was found dead in an SUV Tuesday morning in front of a house on West 42nd Street, half a block west of Main Street.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide Sgt. Adam Blinn said a resident called 911 about 7:30 a.m. to report a person unresponsive in a vehicle. When police and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel arrived, the man was dead.

The victim will be identified by the medical examiner. The car was towed to a police warehouse for more thorough processing for evidence.

Blinn said there were no reports of gunfire overnight.

Police said they had no leads or suspects in the case at this time and asked for anyone with information to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

This was the 134th homicide in Jacksonville this year.