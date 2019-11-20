Jaguars star Calais Campbell helps donate 200 turkeys to military families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Military families on the First Coast now have one less thing to worry about this Thanksgiving.

Jacksonville Jaguars star Calais Campbell, along with the help of Winn Dixie, the USO and Feeding Northeast Florida, donated 200 frozen turkeys to families in need.

“It’s a great opportunity to get some free food and it’s nice to help us out for the holidays. Get rid of that cost, let us save some money for the holidays. Especially when it comes to food,” said Sean Stull, U.S. Navy.

Some of the military families were star-struck to see Campbell helping with the giveaway.

The Thanksgiving donation event is one of 19 events hosted by Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, where 7,850 frozen turkeys will be donated to communities throughout the Southeast.