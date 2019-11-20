56ºF

JSO: Officer-involved shooting reported in Panama Park

Ashley Harding, Reporter

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Panama Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported on Hawthorne Street in the city’s Panama Park area, just south of the Trout River.

The officer was not injured, police said.

A suspect was taken to a local hospital, but that person’s condition was not released.

News4Jax got several calls into the newsroom about the police activity in the area.

Police are expected to provide more information at a briefing this morning. News4Jax has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

