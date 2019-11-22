First Coast High School teacher accused of sex with former student
Christine Dennard charged with 5 counts of unlawful sexual activity with minor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A First Coast High School music instructor was arrested Friday and accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a former student of the school.
Parents of students received an email from Justin Fluent, the school’s principal, on Friday in regard to the arrest of Christine Dennard. Fluent said the Duval County School District’s professional standards office is investigating the situation.
Jail records show Dennard, 32, was charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
According to a news release from the school, Dennard began teaching at the school in Aug. 2015 and First Coast High is her only school of employment in the district.
A statement from the Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene reads:
News4Jax has requested Dennard’s arrest report and mug shot from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
