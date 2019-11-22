JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A First Coast High School music instructor was arrested Friday and accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with a former student of the school.

Parents of students received an email from Justin Fluent, the school’s principal, on Friday in regard to the arrest of Christine Dennard. Fluent said the Duval County School District’s professional standards office is investigating the situation.

Jail records show Dennard, 32, was charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to a news release from the school, Dennard began teaching at the school in Aug. 2015 and First Coast High is her only school of employment in the district.

A statement from the Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene reads:

“We have nearly 7,000 teachers in this district that go above and beyond the call of duty to help students achieve. It is deeply disappointing when any individual’s actions cast a shadow over the outstanding work of so many. However, we will always fully cooperate with law enforcement and other agencies to ensure that adults alleged to harm children are brought to justice."

News4Jax has requested Dennard’s arrest report and mug shot from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.