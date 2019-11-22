Grand opening for emergency room opening in Oakleaf Town Center
In an emergency having health care in an accessible location is critical. With that in mind, residents in Oakleaf can rest a little easier with the grand opening of the Baptist Health’s new satellite emergency center.
It will officially open for business on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 7 a.m.
The center will provide two emergency centers under one roof – with a dedicated Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center on one side designed specifically for patients age 0 to 17.
The facility is located in Oakleaf Town Center at the corner of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Merchants Way. Baptist Health invested $23 million to bring the adult and pediatric emergency care to the Northern Clay County/West Jacksonville region with the new 20-bed satellite emergency center.
The state-of-the-art emergency center is designed to serve families in the rapidly growing area between I-10 and State Road 16. Plans for the facility were first announced in February 2019.
