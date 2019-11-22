In an emergency having health care in an accessible location is critical. With that in mind, residents in Oakleaf can rest a little easier with the grand opening of the Baptist Health’s new satellite emergency center.

It will officially open for business on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 7 a.m.

The center will provide two emergency centers under one roof – with a dedicated Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center on one side designed specifically for patients age 0 to 17.

The facility is located in Oakleaf Town Center at the corner of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Merchants Way. Baptist Health invested $23 million to bring the adult and pediatric emergency care to the Northern Clay County/West Jacksonville region with the new 20-bed satellite emergency center.

The state-of-the-art emergency center is designed to serve families in the rapidly growing area between I-10 and State Road 16. Plans for the facility were first announced in February 2019.