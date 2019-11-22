JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six weeks after residents at a government-subsidized apartment complex in Jacksonville lost their natural gas for cooking or showering, gas is working for everyone at the complex once again.

The News4Jax I-TEAM has been looking into problems at the Valencia Way apartments, formerly known as Eureka Gardens, for four years.

A month ago, workers started replacing the aging natural gas lines at the complex. The work started about two weeks after residents lost their gas supply.

The new owner of the apartment complex, Millennia Housing Management, said the work involved installing new meters, new lines, and new shut-off valves.

Gas was turned on to each building as its work was completed.

Millennia is currently spending $24 million to renovate the complex.