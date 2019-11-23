Aldi is selling ceramic Christmas trees
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many have nostalgia for ceramic Christmas trees. They’ve become popular again.
Last Christmas, the trees were being sold for close to $700 on ebay.
This year discount grocer Aldi is selling the trees for $24.99 According to the store’s weekly specials the “Merry Moments 14” “Nostalgic Tree” is valid through Nov. 26.
