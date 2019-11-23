JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to a message on his Instagram for a 3-year-old fan.

Johnson heard about a 3-year-old boy with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia who loves Maui in the film “Moana.”

In the Message, that was also on life.shared.com, Johnson says, “This message is for a little boy out there, he’s 3 years old, and this little boy is one of the coolest little boys around, and he’s certainly one of the strongest because he is a fighter. Right now, this little boy is in the fight of his life. His name is Hyrum Harris. Hello Hyrum, I hope this message gets to you.”

There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.

