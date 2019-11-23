JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson responded to a message on his Instagram for a 3-year-old fan.

Johnson heard about a 3-year-old boy with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia who loves Maui in the film “Moana.”

In the Message, that was also on life.shared.com, Johnson says, “This message is for a little boy out there, he’s 3 years old, and this little boy is one of the coolest little boys around, and he’s certainly one of the strongest because he is a fighter. Right now, this little boy is in the fight of his life. His name is Hyrum Harris. Hello Hyrum, I hope this message gets to you.”