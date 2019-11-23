JSO investigating 2 reported shootings on opposite sides of Jacksonville
Shootings reported off Edgewood Ave. and Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of two different reported shootings on Friday night.
JSO first responded to a reported shooting at the Lake Park Colonial Apartments in Northwest Jacksonville around 9 p.m. No details are available yet, but a section of the apartment complex off Edgewood Avenue West has been taped off. JSO is expected to give an update soon.
At another scene across town, JSO is investigating a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Philips Highway, close to Walmart. JSO is scheduled to give an update from the scene at 10:45 p.m.
Check back for updates.
