FLORAHOME, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office took a 14-year-old student into custody Monday after an anonymous tip alerted deputies of a potential school shooting threat.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the student was removed from class at Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School in Florahome shortly after an anonymous tip came in through the Fortify Florida app, an app used by students to report suspicious activity.

No weapons were found on the student or on campus, the Sheriff’s Office said, but as of Monday evening, the student remained in custody. It’s unclear what charges, if any, the student faces.

“Due to the anonymous tip, deputies were able to work swiftly toward removing the student and a lock down was never issued at the school,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said. “The person who reported this incident did the right thing by using the app. We do not know who provided the tip, but we want to extend our thanks and gratitude to that person. We want parents to know, we take each and every threat seriously and the safety of our children is our upmost concern.”

FortifyFL was created by Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Department of Education in response to the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Detectives determined there is no active threat to the students or school and plan to continue the investigation.