JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several police officers and a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office evidence van were at the Queens Harbour home of Telvin Smith on Wednesday afternoon.

The nature of the police call Wednesday was not immediately known, but Sky 4 showed a tow truck at the home load up a black SUV that was parked in the garage and drive off. Records show Smith owns a 2018 black Cadillac Escalade.

The Jaguars linebacker shocked fans and the team when he announced in May he was taking this season off for unspecified personal reasons.

Smith’s Instagram post read: “It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season. I know the rumors of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville & the day I do decided [sic] to call it quits it will be right here in Duval. I love y’all & even in my time off it’s #10toesdwn ya feel me!!! Love!"

Smith, a fifth-round draft pick out of Florida State and one of the best in Jaguars history, played in 76 career games and made 586 tackles and nine interceptions. He was scheduled to make $9.75 million in 2019 but has not played this season. The team placed Smith, 28, on the reserve/retired list Wednesday as began training camp in July, according to NFL.com.

Jaguars Vice President Tom Coughlin was asked during a press conference Wednesday if he had received any indication that Telvin Smith could return.

“I’ve heard nothing,” Coughlin said.