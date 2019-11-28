JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Facebook and Instagram users around the world faced problems on Thanksgiving morning.

Users are having a hard time logging in, loading pages, posting, adding friends, liking and refreshing.

Thousands of people are experiencing issues, according to Down Detector.

#InstagramDown is trending on Twitter, with word buzzing about the sites being down. People are also experiencing problems with Facebook.

Down Detector was swamped with comments on Thursday morning from people all over the world complaining about Facebook and Instagram.

Here are some of the comments:

“Jocelyn Parker: Down in Rhode Island, USA!”

Zoé Fortin: Facebook and Business Manager are down in Ottawa, Canada."

“Keith Muise: Looks like FB is overwhelmed for all the people home today!”

“El: Instagram is down its why nothing is working?”

“Sam” My account has been logged out and then it won’t let me back in."

instagram watching us complain abt it being down knowing they’re forcing us to talk to family members. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/naOl4NKIwv — claire (@xscalorie) November 28, 2019

I always check Twitter to confirm if Instagram is actually down, or if it’s my WiFi. #instagramdown — Erika (@erikalmurray) November 28, 2019