Good boy! It was an unexpected pick for Best In Show on Thursday at the National Dog Show.

A chunky bulldog named Thor took home the top honor!

Thor, a 2-year-old, 60-pound tan and white bulldog, beat out more than 2,000 other good boys and girls to win the title. He even beat the number one ranked dog in the world, and he isn’t even ranked himself.

His handler says he celebrated by eating and sleeping, which are his two favorite things to do, aside from playing with Chihuahuas.

“I love this dog,” handler Eduardo Paris said in an interview after the show, which aired on Thursday but actually took place earlier this month. “He’s a very complete dog... he moves like a dream.”

The National Dog Show has aired after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade for the last 18 years.