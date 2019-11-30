JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed Saturday morning when a Mercedes SUV crashed on Interstate 295 at Merrill Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there was only one person in the vehicle heading northbound when it crashed on a curve and struck a concrete barrier at 7:25 a.m. That driver was ejected and was dead when first responders arrived.

The preliminary FHP report did not identify the victim but said the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked off all northbound lanes on I-295. As of 9 a.m., crews are redirecting traffic at the Monument Road exit.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene trying to learn more.