PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on its Facebook page Saturday of a woman it says was involved in a hit-and-run.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place Friday at Fast Track on State Road 20 and Sun Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says it is patterning with The Florida Highway Patrol and it doesn’t have more details. However, there was property damage.

If you recognize the woman please call FHP dispatch at (800) 395-8242 and reference case number #FHPG19OFF041172.