The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found one person dead inside a home on Hyde Park Road on Jacksonville’s Westside Saturday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion robbery around 7:15 p.m. While in route deputies learned one person was injured, according to JSO Sergent Adam Blinn.

Three people were inside the home when the suspected forcefully entered. An altercation ensued and the suspect was killed. It is not clear at this time how he died.

JSO says they believe that two other suspects were aiding in the home invasion but they ran away.

The Sheriff’s Office homicide unit is investigating. JSO is waiting on a search warrant to enter the apartment.

If you have any information regarding this incident you’re encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers, anonymously.