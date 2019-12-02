TALLAHASSEE – A local man hit the jackpot on Monday after purchasing a Quick Pick ticket from the Florida Lottery.

John Richards, 59, of Jacksonville, claimed the $2 million from the drawing held on November 2, 2019, at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Richards chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,507,788.86.

He purchased the ticket from Avondale Superette, located at 3673 Park Street in Jacksonville.

The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $10,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:15 p.m. ET, with a $2 million jackpot.

Winning numbers are available on the Lottery website.