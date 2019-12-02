JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is hosting its annual ZooLights event this holiday season.

The Zoo will transform into a winter wonderland by thousands of LED lights and twinkling displays.

There will also be lighted sculptures, nightly visits from Santa Claus, local artists and performers, sweet treats, and even sweeter laughs make ZOOLights a must-see holiday event.

You can even ride the Zoo’s illuminated train for a relaxing view of the grounds.

New this year, children can visit the North Pole to build a snowman, have a snowball fight, see Santa and Mrs. Claus, and check if they are on the naughty or nice list.

This holiday tradition for the whole family is from 6-10 p.m. on December 6-8, 12-15, 19-22, and 26-29.

Tickets for this special event are $35 for adults and $20 for children at JacksonvilleZoo.org/ZOOLightsIllumination.