JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man has died after being shot outside of his apartment late Monday night according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The 911 calls came in around 11 Monday night.

Police said when they arrived they found a man lying in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died. Witnesses at tell police they heard several gunshots. They also saw a silver 4 door car speed away from the scene.

If you know anything about this crime or have seen the car, you’re asked to contact JSO (JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or call 904.630.0500) or calll CrimeStoppers (1.866.845.TIPS) immediately.