Explore 5 favorite budget-friendly beer gardens in Jacksonville

Wondering where to find the best beer gardens near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable beer gardens in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Aardwolf Brewing Company

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Topping the list is Aardwolf Brewing Company. Located at 1461 Hendricks Ave. in San Marco, the bar, brewery and beer garden is the highest-rated inexpensive beer garden in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Ron P. shared, "I selected the SesQ Saison, Belgian Pale Ale (BPA), Hop Oddity #13 and Barleywine Chill. I liked the Aardwolf's award winning beer, the Hop Oddity, being a smooth IPA that I enjoyed and the Barleywine being very good."

2. Bold City Brewery

Photo: nelma p./Yelp

Next up is Riverside's Bold City Brewery, situated at 2670-7 Roselle St. With 4.5 stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp, the brewery, beer garden and beer bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelper Nelma P. wrote, "Stopped by and ordered the sampler. There were ten samples plus a Sierra Nevada type. Our host explained each one before tasting and suggested we start with the Killer Whale and end with the Roxy Imperial Seasonal Ale. My favorite was the last one."

3. Veterans United Craft Brewery

Photo: ariel n./Yelp

Royal Lakes's Veterans United Craft Brewery, located at 8999 Western Way, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced brewery, beer garden and beer bar 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews.

As the name suggests, this spot is a veteran-owned and operated craft brewery founded by former Naval Flight Officer Ron Gamble, now a proud Brewmaster.

"Stop by our taproom to sample one of the many different beer styles brewed on site. While visiting, check out the retro-style military posters and pictures, or challenge yourself with giant Jenga, cornhole or one of our several board games," the owners writes in specialties section of the brewery's Yelp profile.

4. Alewife

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Alewife, a beer garden that offers beer, wine and spirits and more in Riverside, is another much-loved, low-priced go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1035 Park St. to see for yourself.

"Craft beers on tap and they are more than willing to serve you up a flight of bartender's choice. You can buy a beverage from the coolers and pay a small corking fee to enjoy it in house, with or without a glass," wrote Yelper Stephanie S.

5. Engine 15 Brewing - Downtown Tap Room & Biergarten

Photo: Bobby B./Yelp

Over in Mixon Town, check out Engine 15 Brewing - Downtown Tap Room & Biergarten, which has earned four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the brewery and beer garden by heading over to 633 Myrtle Ave. North.

Yelper Vanessa T., who reviewed Engine 15 Brewing - Downtown Tap Room & Biergarten on Aug. 11 wrote, "Engine 15 gets all the stars from me! It's kid friendly! Like really friendly. They have a huge pirate ship jungle gym for kids to play on and a little play house. I also happen to love the lemon shandy."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.