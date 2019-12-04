Oakleaf elementary secretary accused of stealing gift cards meant for teachers

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A secretary at Oakleaf Village Elementary School is accused of stealing 24 gift cards that were meant for teachers, according to an arrest warrant.

According to an investigation by the Clay County School District Police Department, Angela Michelle Sammons was at the school when she received 55 gift cards from an employee of Aldi grocery store on Sept. 16. The cards, valued at $25 each, were supposed to be given to teachers as part of a “Home Town Heroes” promotion offered by Aldi.

Instead, the investigation found, Sammons took 24 of the gift cards and went shopping at Aldi in Middleburg later that day. Surveillance video from the store showed Sammons and her son in the store using the cards, according to the warrant.

She later admitted to taking the gift cards, the warrant states.

Sammons, 47, was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with petit theft.