Police looking for sedan in connection with shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office aggravated battery unit are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot on Seaboard Avenue in the Westconnett neighborhood late Tuesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was called at 11:45 in reference to a shooting. Jacksonville Fire-Rescue responded and treated the man for a minor injury.

During a news briefing, Sgt. Fleeman said the only potential suspect information is a grey or green sedan, possibly a Nissan, with multiple men in it.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers.