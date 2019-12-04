Police: Off-duty trooper arrests would-be bank robber at Wells Fargo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A would-be bank robber didn’t make it through the exit of a Wells Fargo Bank before he was handcuffed and taken into custody, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Boucher, officers were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. He said after the man passed the teller a note, she notified a manager, who was standing behind her, that they were being robbed.

Boucher said employees inside the bank were notified, and one employee notified an off-duty trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol, who was hired by the bank as a security guard.

The trooper, Boucher said, left his desk and approached the teller’s line, where the man was arrested and taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the man’s name. Investigators said no weapon was recovered and no one inside the bank was hurt.