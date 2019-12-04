Police: Toddler accidentally shot by 5-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A toddler was hospitalized after he was accidentally shot Tuesday evening by another child at a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting inside a home on Jernigan Road, where they said they found a 21-month-old boy with apparent life-threatening injuries. Police said that the boy was transported to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, where he underwent surgery due to a gunshot wound.

The boy was reportedly listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the 21-month-old was shot by a 5-year-old child inside the home at the time. Investigators said there was also an adult in the home at the time of the shooting. Detectives continue to investigate.

Police initially said at a news briefing hours after the shooting that they could not specify how the toddler was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded gun owners to make sure all firearms inside their homes are secure.