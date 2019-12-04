Starke student hit by car as she got off school bus, driver arrested

STARKE, Fla. – A driver was arrested after a Bradford Middle School student was struck by a car while exiting her school bus Tuesday in Starke.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, the student was getting off the bus on W. Brownlee Street just after 3 p.m. when a driver passed two cars in front of him in an attempt to get around the bus. Video of the incident showed the bus had stopped and had all lights and signs engaged, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Carl James Jr.

James was arrested, accused of reckless driving and booked into the Bradford County Jail. After posting a $500 bond, James was released about four hours later with a scheduled court date.

The student had minor injuries and was transported to Shands of Starke for further evaluation.