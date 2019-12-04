The 5 best parks in Jacksonville

Looking to check out the best parks in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top parks in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for parks.

1. Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park

Photo: jay p./Yelp

First on the list is Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park. Located at 500 Wonderwood Drive in North Beach, the campground and trail spot is the highest-rated park in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.

2. Little Talbot Island State Park

PHOTO: tania m./YELP

Next up is Little Talbot Island's Little Talbot Island State Park, situated at 12157 Heckscher Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, the beach, park and bike rental spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Kingsley Plantation

Photo: david l./Yelp

Fort George Island's Kingsley Plantation, located at 11676 Palmetto Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the historical building, park and recreation center 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews.

4. Castaway Island Preserve

Photo: tom b./Yelp

Castaway Island Preserve, a park and hiking spot in Holiday Harbors, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2885 San Pablo Road S to see for yourself.

5. Big Talbot Island State Park

Photo: john l./Yelp

Over in Little Talbot Island, check out Big Talbot Island State Park, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp. You can find the park at 12157 Heckscher Drive.

