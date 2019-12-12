Disney security guard arrives naked to Florida prostitution sting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida authorities have arrested 124 people in an undercover sting.

Investigators were targeting those involved in prostitution, human trafficking and child predators in Polk County.

Most were caught arriving for the sex they thought they were promised in an online ad.

Including Rodney Davis, a Disney security guard.

“He didn’t have a stitch of clothes on but he was carrying a shirt, I guess in case of an emergency,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

A pastor and a Universal Studios waiter.