Firebirds Wood Fired Grill shares winter recipe

Executive Chef Andy Seiple and Manager Channing Couillard joined us in the Publix Kitchen with some of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Winter offerings.

And they shared one of their recipes:

Salmon Crab and Shrimp Fondue

Ingredients:

2 oz. Salmon (skin removed)

Chile Rub (as needed) – We make ours in-house, but you can use your own store-bought version

Crab and Spinach Fondue – See recipe below

2 Tbsp Tomatoes, diced

Cilantro sprig

Tomato vinaigrette – We make our in-house, but you can use your own store-bought version

Directions:

Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Season the salmon with chile rub on both sides. Place on grill (using a grill grate if needed). Grill for approximately 4 minutes per side for a 1-inch thick piece. Top with spinach/crab fondue and diced tomatoes, drizzle tomato vinaigrette around the plate. Serve with side of your choice, but we serve ours with Parmesan mashed potatoes. Enjoy!

Spinach and Crab Fondue

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. Canola oil

1 Garlic glove, chopped

1 Small shallot, chopped

¼ cup Cream cheese

½ cup spinach – roughly chopped

3 oz. Asiago cream sauce – We make our in-house, but you can use your favorite Alfredo Sauce recipe or store-bought Alfredo Sauce

½ tsp. Shrimp base

3 oz. Pepper Jack cheese

3 Tbsp. Crab Claw meat

Directions:

In a small saucepan, heat asiago cream sauce to a simmer, add the cream cheese, shrimp broth and pepper jack cheese, stir until fully incorporated. Heat oil into sauté pan to medium heat. Sauté garlic and shallots until soft and translucent. Add the crab and cream sauce and spinach, simmer until spinach is wilted.