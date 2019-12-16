Explore the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Golden Glades - The Woods neighborhood

Spending time in Golden Glades - The Woods? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian ice spot to a bagel joint.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Golden Glades - The Woods, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rita's Italian Ice

photo: joshua s./yelp

Topping the list is Rita's Italian Ice, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt, desserts and shaved ice. Located at 13529 Beach Blvd., Suite #101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. Look for gelati, cream ice, frozen custard and more on the menu.

2. Bagels R Us

photo: kelly m./yelp

Next up is the breakfast and brunch spot Bagels R US, which offers bagels and sandwiches, situated at 14185 Beach Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. You can grab a dozen bagels here for $9.45.

3. Kairos

Breakfast and brunch spot Kairos, which offers juices and smoothies and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13423 Beach Blvd., Suite #204, 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews. Smoothie flavors here include super almond, very berry and more.

