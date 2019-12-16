New nail salon Gloss The Nail Lounge now open in Windy Hill

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 4866 Big Island Drive, Suite #3, the fresh arrival is called the Gloss the Nail Lounge.

Per Yelp, the list of verified services at this salon includes callus removals, a classic pedicure and more. You'll also find a classic pedicure and eyebrow services on the menu. There is also a refreshment bar available on-site.

With a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new nail salon seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Alena R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 10, wrote, "This place is awesome! I always get Sunny and he does a phenomenal job. He is very precise, detailed and consistent."

Yelper Mary M. added, "I love the new remodel! This was my first time having Christina as a technician and no one else compares. Best nail appointment, ever!"

Head on over to check it out: the Gloss the Nail Lounge is open from 9:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

