President Trump taps Badalamenti as federal judge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – John Badalamenti, a judge on Florida’s 2nd District Court of Appeal since 2015, has been chosen by President Donald Trump to serve as a federal district judge, the White House announced Monday.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Badalamenti will be a judge in the Middle District of Florida, an area that stretches from Fort Myers to Jacksonville and includes Orlando and Tampa.

Former Gov. Rick Scott, now a U.S. senator, appointed Badalamenti to serve on the state appeals court, which hears cases from the Tampa Bay area, Lakeland and Southwest Florida.

Badalamenti’s background includes serving as a law clerk for two federal appellate judges and working for the law firm Carlton Fields and in the federal public defender’s office in Tampa, according to information on the 2nd District Court of Appeal website.