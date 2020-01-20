53ºF

Tim Tebow marries former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow just said “I do!”

Tebow talked exclusively to People Magazine about his wedding to Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The couple exchanged vows in front of about 250 guests at a resort in the bride’s home country of South Africa.

The sports commentator says he wrote his own vows, mixing traditional lines with personal messages.

The ceremony reportedly mixed American and South African customs.

