Early voting begins Monday in Georgia

It’s Georgia’s turn to weigh in on who they want to see on the November ballot for president.

Advance voting in Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary begins Monday in every county in the state and continues through March. All precincts will be open on Election Day, March 24.

Voting sites (listed below) will be open Monday-Friday through March 20. Georgia law also requires the polls to be open on Saturday, March 14, in all 159 counties. Some counties also offer this Saturday, March 7. There is no voting on Sundays.

Voters don’t go to their regular polling places for early voting. Instead, they can choose to go to their county registrar’s office or any other early voting location established by county election boards.

In-person advance voters will use the state’s brand-new election machines. All voters must also show valid government-issued photo identification. And since Georgia holds open primaries, any voter can vote for any candidate on the ballot, regardless of party.

Absentee-by-mail voting is also available. Absentee ballots can be requested from your county election office and they must be returned on or before March 24.

Southeast Georgia early voting locations

Brantley County

Board of Elections, 10305 N. Main Street, Nahunta - Weekdays and Saturdays March 2-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Camden County

Kingsland: Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road - Weekdays and Saturdays March 2-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Woodbine: County administration building, 200 East 4th Street - Weekdays and Saturdays March 9-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Charlton County

Folkston: Elections Office at County Courthouse, 1520 Third Street - Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

St. George County Building, 13063 Florida Avenue, St. George - Saturday, March 7 only, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Clinch County

County Courthouse - 25 Court Square, Homerville - Weekdays and Saturdays March 2-20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Glynn County

Brunswick: Ballard Recreation Complex, 30 Nimitz Drive - Mondays, March 2 and 9, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays March 3-6 and March 10-13, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday-Friday, March 16-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brunswick: Glynn County Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street - Mondays, March 2, 9 and 16, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays March 3-6, March 10-13 and March 17-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

St. Simons Island: Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road - Mondays, March 2, 9 and 16, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays-Fridays March 3-6, March 10-13 and March 17-20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, March 14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Pierce County

Courthouse Annex, 312 Nichols Street, Blackshear - Weekdays March 2-20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Ware County

Board of Elections, 408 Tebeau Street, Waycross - Weekdays March 2-20, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Check your voting status and get other information on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter page.